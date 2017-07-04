Catholic World News

Pope’s July 2017 prayer intention: lapsed Christians

July 04, 2017

Pope Francis’s prayer intention for July is for lapsed Christians, that “our brothers and sisters who have strayed from the faith, through our prayer and witness to the Gospel, may rediscover the merciful closeness of the Lord and the beauty of the Christian life.”

The Apostleship of Prayer, an apostolate of the Society of Jesus entrusted with the monthly intentions, has offered a reflection based on the prayer intention, and will likely soon release a video in which Pope Francis discusses the intention.

