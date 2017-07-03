Irish clergy concerned by rash of priest-suicides
July 03, 2017
A rash of suicides among Irish Catholic priests—at least 8 int he past 10 years—has prompted calls for a dedicated helpline for depressed clerics.
The Association of Catholic Priests, a dissident group that has called for radical changes in Church teaching, has blamed the suicides on a collapse of priestly morale. “Our morale is affected because we are on a sinking ship,” one member declared.
Posted by: feedback -
Today 6:01 PM ET USA
It is very sad and very unusual. May the Lord of Life have mercy and rest their souls. Persons with same sex attraction disorder are statistically many times more likely to commit suicide than their heterosexual counterparts. It would be very informative to know if homosexual orientation played a role in any of the deaths.