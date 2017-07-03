Catholic World News

Irish clergy concerned by rash of priest-suicides

July 03, 2017

A rash of suicides among Irish Catholic priests—at least 8 int he past 10 years—has prompted calls for a dedicated helpline for depressed clerics.

The Association of Catholic Priests, a dissident group that has called for radical changes in Church teaching, has blamed the suicides on a collapse of priestly morale. “Our morale is affected because we are on a sinking ship,” one member declared.

References: