7 Planned Parenthood centers close in one day

July 03, 2017

Seven Planned Parenthood facilities closed operations on June 30, as administrators of America’s largest abortion provider regrouped in anticipation of a cut in federal funding.

Citing financial pressures, Planned Parenthood closed centers in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Burlington, Iowa; Sioux City, Iowa; Richmond, California; Vacaville, California, and Pittsburg, California. Surgical abortions had been performed at six of these seven facilities.

