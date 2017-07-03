Catholic World News
7 Planned Parenthood centers close in one day
July 03, 2017
Seven Planned Parenthood facilities closed operations on June 30, as administrators of America’s largest abortion provider regrouped in anticipation of a cut in federal funding.
Citing financial pressures, Planned Parenthood closed centers in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Burlington, Iowa; Sioux City, Iowa; Richmond, California; Vacaville, California, and Pittsburg, California. Surgical abortions had been performed at six of these seven facilities.
Posted by: rjbennett1294 -
Today 5:53 PM ET USA
Why close? Can't they just sell more baby parts?