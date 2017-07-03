Catholic World News

Filipino bishop decries vigilante violence, killings of drug suspects

July 03, 2017

The war against drug traffickers in the Philippines has targeted marginal dealers rather than going after the major drug lords, charges Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan.

“If this is a war, who is the enemy?” asked Bishop David, as he celebrated Mass after leading a demonstration against the lynching of suspected drug dealers. “Why is it that only the poor or ordinary people end up being victims?”

Bishop David charged that the vigilantes who have killed thousands of suspected drug dealers deserve to be recognized as threats to society, just like the dealers themselves. He argued that society “cannot suppress crime by committing another crime.” Bishop David called for police action to curb the vigilante killings and arrest the perpetrators.

