Catholic World News

World leaders must recognize right to food, Pope tells FAO

July 03, 2017

In a message of support to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Pope Francis called for international recognition of a right to food.

The failure of world leaders to make substantial progress in the battle against hunger reflects “the lack of a culture of solidarity,” the Pope said. He said:

All of us realize that the intention to provide everyone with his or her daily bread is not enough. Rather, there is a need to recognize that all have a right to it and they must therefore benefit from it.

Pope Francis offered his apology for his inability to address FAO representatives personally, but sent the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to deliver his message. In it the Pontiff observed that acts of war and terrorism, which complicate the fight against hunger, “are not inevitable, but rather the consequence of concrete decisions.” He said that the international system, because of its lack of solidarity, “mainly burdens the most vulnerable.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!