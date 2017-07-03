Catholic World News

Venezuelan cardinal blasts ‘reprehensible and intolerable’ government policies

July 03, 2017

The political crisis in Venezuela could be described as a “government war against the people,” Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas said on June 29.

Cardinal Urosa condemned the government’s repressive tactics in the face of public protests, and charged that the regime of President Nicolas Maduro is seeking “to establish a totalitarian Marxist militaristic system” and using “illegal resources to dismantle the state.”

The cardinal insists that these criticism were not his personal opinion, but the shared belief of the Venezuelan bishops. The episcopal conference has opposed Maduro’s call for constitutional changes, saying that the country’s people have more immediate needs for food, medicine, and respect for the existing constitution.

Cardinal Urosa issued his denunciation of the “reprehensible and intolerable” government on June 29, the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul. The Venezuelan bishops have consistently criticized the Maduro regime and supported public protests.

