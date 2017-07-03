Catholic World News

Pope again calls for negotiated to end to Venezuelan crisis

July 03, 2017

Pope Francis renewed his appeal for peace in Venezuela during his regular midday audience on Sunday, July 2.

“I promise my own prayers for this beloved nation,” the Pope said. “I call for an end to violence and a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis.”

The Pontiff has carefully avoided direct criticism of the government of President Nicolas Maduro, while repeatedly calling for negotiations to end the Venezuelan economic and political crisis. The country’s bishops have been more pointed in their statements opposing the policies of the Maduro regime and sympathizing with public protests.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!