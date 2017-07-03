Lay faithful reject Pope’s demand to acknowledge bishop in Nigerian diocese
July 03, 2017
Lay Catholics in the troubled Ahiara diocese in Nigeria have said they will not accept the leadership of Bishop Peter Okpaleke, even if the priests of the diocese adhere to a papal demand for obedience.
Early in June, Pope Francis issued a stern directive to priests of the Ahiara diocese, warning that if they did not accept the leadership of Bishop Okpaleke within 30 days, they would be suspended from ministry. Bishop Okplaleke, a priest of a neighboring diocese, was appointed by the Pontiff in December 2012. The Catholics of Ahiara, angered that the bishop was not a native of their own diocese and that he was a member of another tribal group, had refused to accept the appointment.
Although the priests of Ahiara are apparently prepared to accept the Pope’s demand for obedience, lay Catholics have vowed to continue their resistance. A massive protest against Bishop Okpaleke was held at the diocesan cathedral on July 2.
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo, the state in which the diocese is located, visited the cathedral on July 2 and made an appeal for an end to the stalemate. The governor urged Catholics to accept the Pope’s appointment.
Posted by: feedback -
Today 12:06 PM ET USA
Here is one problem: lay Catholics cannot be suspended. The next step would be excommunicating them for not willing to accept a particular individual as their Bishop, or suppressing of the whole diocese. No one wins in this situation. In 1990, bishop Wolfgang Haas was appointed by St. John Paul II as Ordinary of the Swiss diocese of Chur, where he met strong lay opposition for being "too conservative" for their taste. He was moved then to lead the Archdiocese of Vaduz, capital of Liechtenstein.