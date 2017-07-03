Catholic World News

Christian discipleship takes precedence over everything else, Pope tells audience

July 03, 2017

At his Angelus audience on Sunday, July 2, Pope Francis said that for a Christian, “the condition of the disciple requires that one’s relationship with the Master take precedence over all others.”

The primary commitment to Christ applies to every baptized Christian, the Pope emphasized: “whether he be a lay man, a lay woman, a priest, a bishop.”

The model of dedication to Christ, the Pope told his audience, is the Virgin Mary, who “felt in her own person what it means to love Jesus, detaching oneself from oneself.” He concluded with a prayer that Mary “may help us, with her maternal intercession, to be free and cheerful missionaries of the Gospel.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!