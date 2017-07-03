Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller: no tension with Pope

Cardinal Müller denied that there had been any conflict between himself and Pope Francis, in an interview with a German newspaper after he was replaced as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

“There were no differences between me and Pope Francis,” Cardinal Müller told Algemeine Zeitung. He dismissed the notion—nearly universal among Vatican reporters—that he was replaced because of persistent differences on theological issues.

The German cardinal said that Pope Francis had decided to end the practice of routinely extending the appointments of Vatican officials beyond their ordinary 5-year terms, and “I happened to be the first one to which this applied.”

