Archbishop Ladaria named as prefect of Vatican doctrinal congregation
July 03, 2017
Archbishop Luis Ladaria Ferrer has been appointed by Pope Francis to succeed Cardinal Gerhard Müller as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).
A Spanish Jesuit, Archbishop Ladaris has been serving since 2008 as secretary of the CDF. A theologian by training, he taught for years at the Pontifical Gregorian University, where he acquired a reputation for defense of Catholic orthodoxy.
The appointment of the 73-year-old Jesuit was announced by the Vatican on July 1, after public reports that the Pope would not extend the term of Cardinal Müller, which expired on July 2.
By virtue of his new office as prefect of the CDF, Archbishop Ladaria will also be president of the Pontifical Biblical Commission and the International Theological Commission, and the Ecclesia Dei commission.
-
Posted by: Retired01 -
Today 3:56 PM ET USA
Let's hope and pray that Archbishop Ladaris did not defend Catholic orthodoxy in the past, simply because he wanted to look good under the pontificates of JPII and BXVI. Today, under Pope Francis, it appears that if you want to look good and further your ecclesiastical career you take your chances if you have a reputation as a strong defender of Catholic orthodoxy. You take the chance of not being seen as pastoral, and of being seen as a rigid doctrinaire and Pharisee lacking in mercy.