Cardinal Müller to be removed from top Vatican doctrinal post

June 30, 2017

Cardinal Gerhard Müller will be removed from his post as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) on July 2, according to multiple news reports.

Cardinal Müller was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI to head the Vatican’s doctrinal congregation, for a 5-year term that began on July 2, 2012. Pope Francis has reportedly chosen not to renew his term.

Cardinal Müller had been generally regarded as a conservative presence at the Vatican during the current pontificate, most notably when he insisted that “Amoris Laetitia must clearly be interpreted in the light of the whole doctrine of the Church.” According the Vatican insiders the German cardinal had recommended numerous changes in the controversial papal document, but his suggestions were not accepted. His influence had declined notably in recent months, giving rise to frequent rumors that he would be replaced.

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna, who was the general editor of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, is regarded as the most likely candidate to become prefect of the CDF.

