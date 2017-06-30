Catholic World News

Pope Francis: God liberates us from sin, Satan in the Sacrament of Penance

June 30, 2017

In his Angelus address (video) for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Pope Francis reflected on St. Peter’s liberation from prison and St. Paul’s liberation from the hostility he experienced.

“These two ‘liberations’ of Peter and Paul, reveal the common path of the two Apostles, who were sent by Jesus to proclaim the Gospel in difficult, and in certain cases hostile, environments,” the Pope told the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Both, with their personal and ecclesial events, demonstrate and tell us today that the Lord is always at our side, He walks with us; He never abandons us.”

Pope Francis added:

Especially in the moment of trial, God gives us His hand, He comes to our aid and liberates us from the threats of enemies. However, we remind ourselves that our true enemy is sin, and the Evil One who pushes us to it. When we are reconciled with God, especially in the Sacrament of Penance, receiving the grace of forgiveness, we are liberated from the bonds of evil and relieved of the weight of our errors. Thus we can continue on our way as joyful heralds and witnesses of the Gospel, demonstrating that we have first received mercy.

