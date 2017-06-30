Catholic World News

Prelate ‘deeply concerned’ following Supreme Court decision on travel ban

June 30, 2017

A prelate has expressed concern about the “human consequences” of the Supreme Court’s decision temporarily allowing Trump administration to proceed with a partial implementation of the president’s Executive Order 13780.

The executive order, more commonly known as the travel ban, is a revision of an earlier executive order and restricts entry into the United States of persons from six largely Muslim nations (Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen) for 90 days. Lower courts had blocked the implementation of the executive order.

The Supreme Court will weigh the constitutionality of the executive order once its October 2017 term begins. Until then, the Court is permitting the administration to implement the order except in those instances when individuals can prove a “bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

Bishop Joe Vasquez, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, responded:

While my brother bishops and I appreciate the Court’s ruling to allow individuals who have a ‘bona fide relationship’ with a person or entity in the United States to continue arriving, we are deeply concerned about the welfare of the many other vulnerable populations who will now not be allowed to arrive and seek protection during the proscribed pause, most notably certain individuals fleeing religious persecution and unaccompanied refugee children.

