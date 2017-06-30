Catholic World News

Court issues nationwide stay on deportations of Iraqis

June 30, 2017

A district court judge has extended his stay on the deportation of Iraqis with standing immigration removal orders and criminal records.

Judge Mark Goldsmith’s original order was limited to the Detroit area; the stay now extends to the entire nation.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the US bishops’ conference, called upon Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly “to exercise the discretion available to you under law to defer the deportation of persons to Iraq, particularly Christians and Chaldean Catholics, who pose no threat to US public safety, until such time as the situation in Iraq stabilizes and its government proves willing and capable of protecting the rights of religious minorities.”

The chairmen of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration and Committee on International Justice and Peace joined Cardinal DiNardo in his appeal.

