Church of England, Methodists discuss joint ministry

June 29, 2017

Leaders of the Church of England and the Methodist Church are discussing a proposal that would allow for a shared ministry.

The proposal would allow for both churches to maintain their existing structures of government, while sharing clergy in local parishes. Anglican Bishop John Baker of Fulham commented that the arrangement would repair a “tear in the fabric of the Body of Christ.”

The Methodist Church, which broke from the Church of England near the close of the 18th century, does not have ordained bishops. Under the proposal the ruling body of the Methodist Church would be composed of a committee chaired by a bishop, who would be ordained by bishops of the Church of England.

