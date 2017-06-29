Catholic World News

Name change coming for John Paul II Institute?

According to a report by Vatican journalist Sandro Magister, the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family—which has already been reconstituted under Pope Francis—will soon also have a new name.

The institute, Magister reports, will be known as the Institute of Studies on the Family, and will continue under the auspices of the Lateran University rather than the Pontifical Council for the Family.

Magister notes that several newly appointed members of the institute have taken public positions in favor of legal abortion, embryonic stem-cell research, and artificial techniques for human reproduction.

