‘The bottom 100’

June 29, 2017

In a front-page article in its June 29 edition, the Vatican newspaper drew attention to the Bottom 100, a list of the world’s poorest persons, as compiled by the Australian organization Fund for Peace.

L’Osservatore Romano described Mary Myaluak Gai, who is first on the list, as the “alter ego of Bill Gates.”

At 13, her parents forced her into a marriage with an uncle; she then fled her native South Sudan. Upon arriving in Uganda, she was deported. She now lives in a refugee camp and hopes to become a human rights lawyer.

