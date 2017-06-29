Catholic World News

Venezuela’s bishops lament attacks on journalists

June 29, 2017

The media and communication commission of the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference issued a message on June 27 calling on journalists to be guided by pursuit of the truth and lamenting attacks on journalists.

Without mentioning the Maduro regime by name, the prelates decried actions that have taken place in recent years: “attacks, harassment, theft and destruction of equipment, restrictions on coverage, censorship of the media, arbitrary and unjustified arrests of journalists and the closure of many media outlets.”

