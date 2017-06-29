Catholic World News

Prelate ‘saddened’ by President Trump’s Cuba policy changes

June 29, 2017

The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace recently said that he was “saddened to learn that President Trump scaled back our country’s bilateral engagement with the island nation.”

“Human rights and religious freedom will be strengthened through more engagement between the Cuban and American people, not less,” said Bishop Oscar Cantú of Las Cruces. “I urge that as the implementing regulations are drafted the President consider the ramifications for many ordinary Cubans who have taken advantage of new opportunities to support their families.”

At the same time, the prelate acknowledged that “the President is correct; serious human rights concerns persist. The Cuban government must be urged to respect religious freedoms and to extend greater social, political and economic rights to all Cubans.”

