Catholic World News

Britain’s Catholics support legal abortion, same-sex unions, survey says

June 28, 2017

The latest British Social Attitudes survey shows majority support for legal abortion on demand among respondents who identify themselves as Catholics.

The poll reports that 62% of Catholics see homosexual unions as “not wrong at all,” and a similar number believe that women should be able to abort their children for any reason. And even larger percentage do not see a moral problem with pre-marital intercourse.

The British Social Attitudes survey interviewed only 260 people who were identified as Catholics; that number is generally regarded as too law to produce accurate results.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!