US support for same-sex marriage soars; most Catholics approve
June 28, 2017
Public approval for same-sex marriage has skyrocketed in the US, with nearly two-thirds of respondents favoring legal recognition of homosexual unions in a new survey.
The Pew Research study found that 62% of Americans favored same-sex marriage, with only 32% opposed. The result represents a stunning change from 2010, when only a minority (42%) supported same-sex marriage—and even from last year, when the figure stood at 55%.
Self-identified Catholics were even more likely than the overall sample to favor same-sex unions. Roughly two-thirds of Catholics (67%) and mainline Protestants (68%) supported legal recognition of same-sex unions. Among religious groups, only Evangelical Protestants continued to oppose homosexual marriage.
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: james-w-anderson8230 -
Jun. 28, 2017 8:55 PM ET USA
The Pope's ambiguous statements on the sacraments of marriage and the Eucharist and on adultery left the gates wide open for the undecided to go with the culture of death.
-
Posted by: jalsardl5053 -
Jun. 28, 2017 6:06 PM ET USA
Hmmm, guess it's time to abandon the Lutherans and move to the Evangelical Protestants! I just wish articles, at least certain ones for there will be those who will insist on using the word, would stop adding the word marriage. Same-sex "union" or whatever but it is NOT a marriage and should not be elevated to such.
-
Posted by: claude-ccc2991 -
Jun. 28, 2017 5:51 PM ET USA
This is what happens when people go by feelings rather than reason. But "Isn't everybody entitled to love [sexual implied] & shouldn't we be treating people equally?", the clarions of inclusivity will ask. Yes & yes, as long as specifics are developed consistent with human nature. It is biologically incontrovertible from structure & function that active human sexuality is male-female. Sorry, tolerance totalitarians, but active human sexuality is inherently & unchangeably unequal. Male-female.
-
Posted by: ALC -
Jun. 28, 2017 5:48 PM ET USA
Maybe our bishops should stop worrying about global warming and immigration and start teaching the truths of our Catholic Faith. Too many Catholics think pretty much anything society approves of is OK for them too. Time for some serious teaching.