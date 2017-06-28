Catholic World News

US support for same-sex marriage soars; most Catholics approve

June 28, 2017

Public approval for same-sex marriage has skyrocketed in the US, with nearly two-thirds of respondents favoring legal recognition of homosexual unions in a new survey.

The Pew Research study found that 62% of Americans favored same-sex marriage, with only 32% opposed. The result represents a stunning change from 2010, when only a minority (42%) supported same-sex marriage—and even from last year, when the figure stood at 55%.

Self-identified Catholics were even more likely than the overall sample to favor same-sex unions. Roughly two-thirds of Catholics (67%) and mainline Protestants (68%) supported legal recognition of same-sex unions. Among religious groups, only Evangelical Protestants continued to oppose homosexual marriage.

