Irish education minister proposes to bar Catholic schools from favoring Catholic applicants

June 28, 2017

Irish education minister Richard Bruton has announced plans to prevent Catholic primary schools from giving preference to Catholic children in their admissions policies.

Catholic schools funded by the government will be barred from discriminating on the basis of applicants’ religion. Schools that are administered by a minority religion will be allowed to continue giving some preference to applicants of their own faith in limited cases: when there are more applicants than spaces available and when the policy is deemed necessary to preserve the religious character of the school.

Bruton’s proposal would require a legislative change, since existing law in Ireland allows for religious schools to discriminate on the basis of faith.

