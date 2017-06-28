Catholic World News

Five new cardinals visit Benedict XVI

June 28, 2017

Following the consistory at which they were elevated on June 28, the five new cardinals of the Catholic Church met with Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI at his Vatican residence, accompanied by Pope Francis.

The Pope and the five cardinals traveled by van across the Vatican grounds to the Mater Ecclesiae residence. They were greeted by the former Pontiff in his private chapel—with Benedict removing his zuccheto from his head in deference to Pope Francis.

After speaking with each of the new cardinals, the retired Pontiff addressed the group briefly. Then he and Pope Francis together gave their blessing. A joint photo session ended the short meeting.

