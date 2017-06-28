Catholic World News

Five new cardinals elevated at consistory

June 28, 2017

Pope Francis elevated five prelates to the College of Cardinals at a consistory on Wednesday afternoon, June 28.

The Pontiff bestowed red hats on:

Cardinal Andres Aborelius, Archbishop of Stockholm, Sweden;

Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chavez, auxiliary bishop of San Salvador, El Salvador;

Cardinal Luis Marie-Ling Mangkhanekhoun, apostolic vicar of Pakse, Laos;

Cardinal Juan José Omelia, Archbishop of Barcelona, Spain; and

Cardinal Jean Zerbo, Archbishop of Bamako, Mali.

In his homily for the ceremony, Pope Francis reminded the new cardinals that as Jesus made his journey toward Jerusalem to face his death, the apostles did not understand what was to come. “Jesus walks ahead of the disciples,” the Pope said.

Now, the Pope said, “Jesus is walking ahead of you, and He asks you to follow Him resolutely on his way. He calls you to look at reality, not to let yourselves be distracted by other interests or prospects.”

The Pontiff exhorted the new cardinals: “Follow Him, and walk ahead of the holy people of God, with your gaze fixed on the Lord’s Cross and Resurrection.”

