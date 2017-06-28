Catholic World News

Mexican priest recovering after cathedral stabbing

June 28, 2017

A Mexican priest who was stabbed by an assailant after celebrating Mass at the Mexico City cathedral on May 15 has been moved out of a hospital intensive-care unit.

A hospital spokesman said that Father Miguel Angel Machorro still “has a long road ahead of him” before he is recovered, and will likely have permanent “motor and respiratory disability” because of the wounds inflicted during the attack.

