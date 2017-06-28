Catholic World News

China rejects Vatican ‘interference’ on imprisoned bishop

June 28, 2017

The Chinese government has brushed aside a Vatican expression of “grave concern” over the abduction of Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou.

When questioned about the Vatican’s June 26 statement, Lu Kang, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said: “China opposes any country interfering in China’s internal affairs.”

The government spokesman said that the regime is “strengthening our management of religious affairs.” Beijing has consistently demanded control over the affairs of the Catholic Church in China.

Bishop Shao was taken from his diocese on May 18, and his whereabouts are unknown. Local Catholics believe that the bishop, who is not recognized by the government, is being subjected to pressure to join the government-backed Catholic Patriotic Association.

