Aid to developing nations should support refugees, local poor, says Vatican envoy

June 28, 2017

A Vatican representative has suggested that when impoverished nations host refugees, aid to those nations should support both the refugees and the local victims of poverty.

Speaking at an international forum in Berlin on migration and development, Father Michael Czerny, SJ, an undersecretary of the dicastery for Intergral Human Development, addressed the problems of poor nations that have accepted refugees from neighboring countries. He suggested a “50-50 principle,” under which aid should help both the new migrants and the poor residents of the country. That policy, he suggested, would help to ensure that refugees are welcomed, rather than viewed with resentment by residents of the host country who are also in need.

Father Czerny remarked that the massive movement of migrants from Africa should be regarded with alarm. “Africa’s best—the youth, the talent, the courage, the hope,” is leaving for Europe, he said.

