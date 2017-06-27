Catholic World News

British Medical Association endorses decriminalization of abortion

June 27, 2017

Brushing aside a protest from pro-life members, the British Medical Association (BMA) has voted to approve a motion calling for the decriminalization of abortion.

The motion, which gained a two-thirds majority at the BMA’s annual meeting, puts the organization on the record in favor of abortion on demand through the first 28 weeks of pregnancy. The vote comes despite a plea from about 1,500 doctors and medical students.

“The BMA has betrayed all who take seriously health care for pregnant women, in favor of an extremist agenda,” said Anthony McCarthy of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children. Pro-life advocates anticipate that many pro-life doctors will resign from the BMA in protest.

