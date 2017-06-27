Catholic World News

Priest, other hostages seized in Mindanao reported still alive

June 27, 2017

A Catholic priest who was abducted by Islamic militants on the Philippine island of Mindanao in May is still alive, according to a spokesman for the Filipino military.

Father Teresito Suganob “was seen alive together with other hostages” who were seized by the militant group Maute in an attack on the cathedral in the city of Marawi on May 23.

