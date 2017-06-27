Catholic World News

European court rules out Spanish subsidies for Catholic institutions

June 27, 2017

The European Court of Justice has ruled that a tax exemption granted to a Spanish Catholic school would be an illegal form of state support for religion, if the school could be classified as a business.

The case before the court involved a Catholic school in Madrid that claimed a €24,000 ($26,700) tax credit for the costs of a new school cafeteria. Spanish officials denied the claim, saying that a credit applied only to religious activities. The European Court ruled that if the new building was to be used for business purposes, the tax credit would be an illicit form of government support; the case was returned to the Spanish court for a finding on the use of the building.

The school had applied for the tax credit on the basis of a diplomatic accord between Spain and the Holy See, negotiated before the rise of the European Union.

