Catholic World News

Retired Archbishop of Canterbury resigns from Anglican post after abuse report

June 27, 2017

Lord Carey, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, has resigned from his role as an Anglican prelate after a negative report on his handling of a sex-abuse claim against another Anglican prelate.

Lord Carey, who was the worldwide leader of the Anglican communion from 1991 to 2002, was charged with failure to alert authorites to abuse by Bishop Peter Ball, who was eventually jailed in 2015 for his crimes. “Lord Carey has accepted the criticisms made of him” after an official investigation, an Anglican spokesman said.

At the request of the current Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby, Lord Carey has resigned from his post as an assistant bishop of the Oxford diocese.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!