Pope celebrates 25th anniversary of episcopal ordination

June 27, 2017

On June 27, Pope Francis marked the 25th anniversary of his ordination as a bishop, celebrating Mass with members of the College of Cardinals in the Pauline Chapel of the apostolic palace.

Commenting on the day’s readings, the Holy Father remarked that the patriarch Abraham “was more or less our age” when he heard the Lord’s call. But he rejected the charge that the hierarchy is “the ‘gerontocracy’ of the Church.” Rather, he said, “we are grandfathers, to whom our grandchildren look.” He went on to say that as grandfathers, bishops and cardinals “are called to dream and to pass on our dream to today’s youth.”

Speaking in his capacity as dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Angelo Sodano offered the best wishes of the College to the Pope, assuring him of the cardinals’ prayers and allegiance.

