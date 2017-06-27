Catholic World News

Congo’s bishops decry violence, call for elections

June 27, 2017

The bishops of the Democratic Republic of the Congo called upon President Joseph Kabila to respect a December agreement with opposition leaders to hold elections in 2017.

Politicians “multiply initiatives to empty the content of the agreement, thus preventing the free, democratic and peaceful election,” the prelates said.

Lamenting mass violence in Kasai and bandits in the eastern part of the nation, the bishops said that “we do not give way to fear and fatalism, and we take the situation in our hands with peaceful methods.” They called on Catholics to fast and pray for the nation on June 30.

