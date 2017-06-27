Catholic World News

Portuguese bishops announce national hymnal

June 27, 2017

The president of the Commission for the Liturgy and Spirituality of the Portuguese Bishops’ Conference has announced that a “national songbook” is being prepared.

“We have wonderful songs and musical compositions that respect all of the criteria proposed by the Church in this area, but we need to provide continuity and improve and refine some of them,” said Bishop José Cordeiro, who said that the songbook will include “specific songs for the sacrament of marriage.”

He added, “The approval of the texts by the Bishops’ Conference will guarantee full compliance with the liturgical and canonical norms, thereby avoiding the mistakes that, in good faith, may be made by our local communities.”

