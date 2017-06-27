Catholic World News

English cardinal addresses Lithuanian parliament

June 27, 2017

Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster addressed the Lithuanian parliament on June 26 in his capacity as president of the Santa Marta Group.

The Group, founded in 2014, seeks to foster partnerships between Catholic agencies and law enforcement officials in order to combat human trafficking.

“That there are over 20 million people callously held in modern slavery in our world today is a mark of deep shame on the face of our human family that no words alone can remove,” Cardinal Nichols said. “The challenge that the eyes of faith see before us today is to work to our utmost to rescue, protect, assist and serve the poorest of the Father’s children who have been sold into slavery, even as Joseph was sold into slavery by his brothers.”

