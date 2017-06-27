Cardinal commemorates Avignon papacy
June 27, 2017
Cardinal Paul Poupard, the 86-year-old president emeritus of the Pontifical Council for Culture, was the Pope’s special envoy at a Mass commemorating the 700th anniversary of the Avignon papacy.
The Avignon papacy began in 1309, when Pope Clement V moved his Curia to the southeastern French city. In 1317, Clement’s successor, Pope John XXII, decreed that he would rule from Avignon.
Cardinal Poupard recalled Marian devotion of Pope John XXII, his association with the scapular’s sabbatine privilege, and his canonization of St. Thomas Aquinas.
The prelate concluded by giving thanks to God, “to You who never cease to guide Your Church through the vicissitudes of time, the uncertainties of the present, and the nagging preoccupations of an uncertain future.”
References:
- Homélie du cardinal Poupard pour le VIIe centenaire de l’Enclave des papes (CEF)
- Pope Francis recalls Avignon papacy (CWN, 6/19)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: koinonia -
Today 9:00 AM ET USA
Lots of commemorating. Avignon, Luther, Fatima- room for all. Commemorating the dark and the light, the good and the bad, the good in the bad and the bad in the good. Is it the death of polemics or is it something more troubling? And why are the holy days being diminished at a time of great commemorating? "But man’s first and greatest obligation is the praise of God." quote from C. Browne, Holy Days of Obligation: A Defense, Crisis Magazine, Aug 2015. More "nagging preoccupations."