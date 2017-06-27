Catholic World News

Cardinal commemorates Avignon papacy

June 27, 2017

Cardinal Paul Poupard, the 86-year-old president emeritus of the Pontifical Council for Culture, was the Pope’s special envoy at a Mass commemorating the 700th anniversary of the Avignon papacy.

The Avignon papacy began in 1309, when Pope Clement V moved his Curia to the southeastern French city. In 1317, Clement’s successor, Pope John XXII, decreed that he would rule from Avignon.

Cardinal Poupard recalled Marian devotion of Pope John XXII, his association with the scapular’s sabbatine privilege, and his canonization of St. Thomas Aquinas.

The prelate concluded by giving thanks to God, “to You who never cease to guide Your Church through the vicissitudes of time, the uncertainties of the present, and the nagging preoccupations of an uncertain future.”

