Catholic World News

Nuncio encourages Christians to return to Iraq

June 27, 2017

Archbishop Alberto Ortega Martín, the apostolic nuncio to Iraq, has encouraged Christians who have fled Iraq to return to their native land, in order to be “the presence of Christ” there.

The Christian population has declined from 1.5 million in 2000 to 300,000 today.

Speaking in Rome about Iraqi Christians who fled the advance of ISIS, he said, “They left everything so as not to renounce their faith. I do not know of anyone who has given up the faith.”

“They are able to forgive those who drove them out, who hurt them,” he added. “They even pray for those who persecuted them so that they may convert and the Lord rule their heart.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!