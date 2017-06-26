Catholic World News

Ousted Vatican bank president raps Pope on Amoris Laetitia)

June 26, 2017

In an unusually blunt criticism of Pope Francis, the former president of the Vatican bank has written that in Amoris Laetitia, the Pontiff is in effect saying, “I can contradict myself if I want to.”

Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, who was ousted in May 2012 from his post as president of the Institute for Religious Works, ripped into the apostolic exhortation in an essay for the Italian journal La Verita. He said that the Pope is intent on creating a “new Catholic morality,” in contradiction to previous Church teachings. He also faults the Pope for refusing to meet with the four cardinals who have pleaded for clarification of the document.

Gotti Tedeschi notes that in Amoris Laetitia (297) the Pope writes: “No one can be condemned for ever, because that is not the logic of the Gospel!” Here the former Vatican banker argues that according to Pope Francis, “eternal damnation would seem to have become a heresy.”

Gotti Tedeschi—who was removed from his Vatican post months before the election of Pope Francis—had been mildly critical of the Pope’s environmental encyclical, Laudato Si‘, but otherwise has not engaged in public criticism of the Pontiff since his departure.

