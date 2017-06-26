Catholic World News

Did Venezuelan bishops ask for papal silence on their country’s crisis?

June 26, 2017

Writing for Crux, Father Raymond de Souza makes the observation that since the Venezuelan bishops sent a delegation to speak with Pope Francis about the crisis in their country, the Vatican has made no new policy statements on the situation there—only repeating previous statements.

Father de Souza sees two possible ways to interpret the silence from the Vatican, which contrasts sharply with the outspoken statements from the Venezuelan hierarchy. Possibly the bishops tried (twice) to persuade the Holy Father to take a more active role, and failed. Alternatively, the Venezuelan bishops asked the Pope to maintain his silence, leaving them to make policy statements.

In any case, the strange contrast has enabled President Nicolas Maduro to try an odd political maneuver, issuing a public appeal to the Pope to tone down the Venezuelan bishops.

