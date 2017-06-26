Catholic World News

Indonesian parishes reschedule Masses to accommodate Muslim holiday

June 26, 2017

Catholic churches in Indonesia altered their Mass schedule on June 25, to ease traffic congestion as Muslims marked their feast of Eid al Fitr.

In Jakarta, where the Catholic cathedral shares a parking lot with a large mosque, the Sunday Mass schedule was juggled to “show respect and tolerance to our Muslim brothers and to meet their need to have more room to pray.” Similar changes in schedule were made at other Catholic churches—for the most part eliminating early-morning Mass on Sunday to allow more room of Muslim services.

In Indonesia, where Eid al Fitr (known locally as Lebaran) is a national holiday, most Muslims gather for prayer early in the day, and spend the remainder of the day in celebration and feasting. The feast day marks the end of the fasting season of Ramadan.

