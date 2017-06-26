British doctors protest move to decriminalize abortion
June 26, 2017
Nearly 1,500 doctors and medical students have signed an open letter protesting a move to put the British Medical Association (BMA) on record in favor of decriminalizing abortion.
The letter to Dr. Anthea Mowat, the BMA president, the doctors state their opposition to the “extreme motion” known as Motion 50, which would call for removal of all legal restrictions on abortion. They reason that “if these measures were to be implemented, it would mean the introduction of abortion for any reason, to at least 28 weeks and possibly up to birth.”
References:
- More than 1,000 doctors rebel over bid to allow abortion up to birth (Catholic Herald)
- Reject Motion 50 (doctor's petition)
