Catholic World News

British doctors protest move to decriminalize abortion

June 26, 2017

Nearly 1,500 doctors and medical students have signed an open letter protesting a move to put the British Medical Association (BMA) on record in favor of decriminalizing abortion.

The letter to Dr. Anthea Mowat, the BMA president, the doctors state their opposition to the “extreme motion” known as Motion 50, which would call for removal of all legal restrictions on abortion. They reason that “if these measures were to be implemented, it would mean the introduction of abortion for any reason, to at least 28 weeks and possibly up to birth.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!