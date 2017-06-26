Catholic World News

Supreme Court to hear Colorado baker’s plea in gay-wedding cake

June 26, 2017

The US Supreme Court has agree to hear the appeal of a Colorado court’s ruling that a baker violated the state’s anti-discrimination law by declining to prepare a cake for the wedding of a homosexual couple.

The baker, Jack Phillips, argues that the court rulign against him violated his First-Amendment rights to freedom of religion and freedom of expression. The Colorado case is one of many similar cases that have arisen in recent months, pitting the rights of bakers, caterers, and others against the newly established legal rights of same-sex couples.

