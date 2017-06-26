Catholic World News

Caring for the sick is of inestimable value, Pope tells anti-cancer organization

June 26, 2017

In a June 26 audience with the Italian League for the Fight against Tumors, Pope Francis praised the efforts of the organization to foster a culture of cancer prevention and to promote volunteer efforts to help families.

The Church, said Pope Francis, “is called by vocation and mission to live in service to those who suffer and to live this in accordance to the typically Christian duality of humility and silence.”

The Pope added:

Caring for others, as witnessed in everyday life with many people who are sick, is an inestimable wealth for society: it reminds the entire civil and ecclesial community not to be afraid of closeness, not to be afraid of tenderness, not to be afraid of “spending time” with bonds that offer and welcome mutual support and comfort, spaces for authentic rather than formal solidarity.

