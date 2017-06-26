Catholic World News

Pope Francis: the Christian must expect rejection, persecution

June 26, 2017

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel reading (Mt. 10:24-33), Pope Francis said in his June 25 Angelus address that the disciple must expect rejection and persecution.

“The disciple is called to conform his life to that of Christ, Who was persecuted by men, Who knew rejection, abandonment and death on the cross,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Difficulties and tribulations form part of the work of evangelization, and we are called to find in them the opportunity to confirm the authenticity of our faith and of our relationship with Jesus.”

After calling for prayer for persecuted Christians, the Pope noted that even an apparently tranquil context presents challenges:

In fact, a form of test could also be the absence of hostilities and tribulations. In addition to being “sheep in the midst of wolves,” in our time also the Lord sends us as watchmen in the midst of people who do not want to be awakened from worldly torpor, who ignore the words of the truth of the Gospel, constructing their own ephemeral truths. And if we move and live in these contexts and say the words of the Gospel, this is bothersome and we will not be well regarded.

