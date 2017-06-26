Catholic World News

Pontiff greets Italian swimmers, speaks about water, baptism

June 26, 2017

Pope Francis received participants in an Italian swimming competition on June 24 and reflected on water and values associated with athletics.

“Water is life, without water life does not exist,” the Pope said on June 24 in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “And talking about life means talking about God, origin and wellspring of life, and also our Christian life begins with the sign of water, with Baptism.”

The Pope added:

The water in which you swim, dive, play, and compete, requires several forms of attention: the value of the body, which must be cared for and not idolized; the need for interiority and the search for meaning in what you do; the strength and courage to resist fatigue; the clear vision of which port to look for in life and how to reach it; and the value of authenticity, which means transparency, clarity, inner cleanliness.

