Catholic World News

Many await the joyful proclamation of the Resurrection, Pope tells Resurrectionists

June 26, 2017

Pope Francis met with participants in the general chapter of the Congregation of the Resurrection on June 24 and reflected on the theme of their meeting, “Witnesses of the Presence of the Risen Lord: from Community to the World.”

The Resurrectionists were founded by Bogdan Janski, a Polish emigrant in France in the 19th century.

“Nostalgia for a past that was rich in vocations and impressive achievements must not prevent you from seeing the life that the Lord is causing to blossom, today too, in your midst,” the Pope said, as he called the Resurrectionists to be “men capable of proclaiming, with the boldness born of the Spirit, that Jesus Christ is alive and is Lord.”

The Pope continued:

How many people are waiting for this joyful proclamation! It is not right for us to deprive them of it. If the resurrection of Christ is our greatest certainty and our most precious treasure, how can we not run to proclaim it to others?

The Pope also spoke of the importance of “fraternal life in community. It entails accepting the brothers the Lord has given us: not those whom we choose, but those the Lord has given us.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!