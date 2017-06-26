Catholic World News

Schedule announced for papal trip to Colombia

June 26, 2017

The Holy See Press Office has announced the schedule for Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Colombia.

The Pope will depart from Rome and arrive in Bogotá, the nation’s capital and largest city, on September 6.

Following a full day in Bogotá on September 7, the Pope will visit Villavicencio, where he will preside at a prayer meeting for national reconciliation. The conflict between the nation’s government and leftist guerillas, which began in 1964, has claimed the lives of over 175,000 civilians. A peace agreement between the government and FARC, the largest guerilla group, was signed in 2016.

On September 9, the Pope will spend a day in Medellín, the nation’s second-largest city, and the following day, he will travel to Cartagena, where St. Peter Claver ministered to slaves.

Pope Francis will depart from Colombia on September 10, returning to Rome the following day.

