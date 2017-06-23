Catholic World News

Be bold, Pope urges members of Serra International

June 23, 2017

In a June 23 address to members of Serra International, Pope Francis encouraged the group to continue its work “with courage, creativity, and boldness.”

Serra International, the Holy Father said, is a group formed to “foster the beautiful vocation of being laity who are friends to priests.” Reflecting on the nature of that friendship, he said that true friends are “non-judgmental,” yet at the same time: “They do not always indulge us, but, precisely because they love us, they honestly tell us when they disagree.”

The Pope encouraged Serra International to continue with its work, always moving forward: “Siempre Adelante!“ He said:

We cannot make progress unless we take a risk, and have the courage to dare, not to let fear stifle creativity, not to be suspicious of new things, but instead to embrace the challenges which the Spirit sets before us, even when this means changing plans and charting a different course.

