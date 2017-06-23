Catholic World News

US Senate health-care bill is ‘unacceptable,’ says bishops’ spokesman

June 23, 2017

Bishop Frank Dewane, who chairs the US bishops domestic-policy committee, has described a health-care reform proposal in the US Senate as “unacceptable as written.”

Bishop Dewane criticized that the bill’s cap on Medicaid funding, saying that the result would “provide even less to those in need than the House bill.” He added that the bills should “improve real access for immigrants in health care policy.” As it stands, he said, the legislation would “cause disturbing damage to human beings served by the social safety net.”

The bishop did praise the Senate bill for “recognizing that abortion is not health care,” and said that if that provision survived, it would “correct a flaw in the Affordable Care Act.”

“An acceptable health care system provides access to all, regardless of their means,” Bishop Dewane stated. “Such a health care system must protect conscience rights, as well as extend to immigrant families.”

